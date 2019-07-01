CWC'19: Bhuvneshwar likely to replace Chahal or Kuldeep against Bangladesh

Keeping in mind the wicket condition of Edgbaston, Indian team is likely to make two changes for their World Cup match against Bangladesh.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is fit and available, may get a chance in the playing XI as the team understands the risk of having two spinners. The management may rest either Yuzvendra Chahal or Kuldeep Yadav and go with three pacers, a BCCI source told ANI.

The other possible change that the Indian fans could see is Ravindra Jadeja or Dinesh Karthik coming in place of out-of-form Kedar Jadhav.

BCCI source said that Jadhav has not done well in the ongoing World Cup and consequently might pick up either Jadeja or Karthik.

Earlier today, during a press conference batting coach Sanjay Bangar said the team management will be open to various combinations as India know the wicket and ground dimensions.

"We know the wicket and ground dimensions really well. We would try to learn from the match against England. We will assess the things that went wrong and try to execute our skills better against Bangladesh," Bangar said.

"The team management will be open to various combinations in the next match. We will look at the wicket and the ground dimensions. We will look at Ravindra Jadeja coming in," he added.

India would aim to beat Bangladesh on July 2 to secure their semi-finals berth in the ongoing tournament.

