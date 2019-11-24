Day after taking oath, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar changes Twitter bio

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday updated his current designation of Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra on his Twitter bio.

After a prolonged uncertainty over the government formation that lasted for nearly a month, Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday early morning took oath for the second consecutive term as the state chief minister, while Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as his deputy chief minister.

However, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has removed Ajit Pawar as the leader of its legislative party.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has said that the decision of his nephew Ajit Pawar to align with BJP was against the party line and any MLA who aligns with him is likely to face anti-defection law.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court issued notices to the Maharashtra government, state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputy Ajit Pawar and the Centre, asking for relevant documents and letters of support from MLAs by 10 am on November 25.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)