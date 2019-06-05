Days after assuming office, Jagan rejigs administration in AP

Less than a week after assuming the office of Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan has undertaken a major reshuffle of bureaucrats in

While some key officers were transferred to new posts within the first two days of assuming office, a number of officers were given new roles on Tuesday.

released two orders from the government mentioning the transfers and new postings of 36 officers.

Nearly 32 IAS officers were assigned new roles in the government, including (Commissioner, Commercial Taxes), (Commissioner, Intermediate Education), GSRKR (Commissioner, Municipal Administration), (Commissioner, and Rural Development), (Managing Director, Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh) and ( on Special Duty to Chief Minister), to name a few.

IPS officers who were transferred include P. Sitharama Anjaneyulu (posted as Commissioner, Transport), and K R M Kishore Kumar (posted as Principal Secretary, Home Department), while IFS officers and Y. Madhusudan were posted as Commissioner, and Sericulture and Special Secretary, and Cooperation, Agriculture and Department, respectively.

Meanwhile, Collectors of nine districts were also assigned new roles. The officers include (Collector and District Magistrate, Guntur District), (Collector and District Magistrate, Prakasam District), D. Muralidhar (Collector and District Magistrate, East Godavari District), (Collector and District Magistrate, Nellore District), (Collector and District Magistrate, Ananthapuramu District), (Collector and District Magistrate, West Godavari District), (Collector and District Magistrate, Visakhapatnam District), (Collector and District Magistrate, Kurnool District), and (Collector and District Magistrate, Chittoor District).

Succeeding the TDP government led by N Chandrababu Naidu, Jagan took oath as on May 30.

Mauling the TDP whose tally dropped from 102 seats in 2014 elections to a mere 23, Jagan-led YSR got an absolute majority in the 175-member Assembly by winning 151 seats.

Likewise, in the Lok Sabha elections, bagged 22 seats out of the state's 25 with the rest three going to TDP.

