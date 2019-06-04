Dabholkar murder case: CBI submits Punalekar's forensic report before Pune Sessions Court

Results of forensic psychology analysis and forensic statement analysis of accused in connection with Dabholkar murder case were submitted before by the CBI on Tuesday.

The CBI has submitted that the response of Punalekar given in the test was found 'deceptive' as per the results of the analysis.

On May 26, had sent two accused in the Dabholkar murder case--Punalekar and -- to CBI custody till June 1.

On June 3, advocates in had submitted a memorandum to the CBI office, condemning the arrest of Punalekar.

They had demanded the immediate release of Punalekar, also an advocate, terming his arrest as a "direct attack" on privilege provided to lawyers.

They had protested in front of the CBI office here and shouted slogans condemning the arrest of Punalekar.

The memorandum submitted to the CBI reads: ''The arrest of is a gross violation of privilege communication of advocate-client relationship."

Punalekar is also an for the case and has been advocating for many right-wing accused in different cases.

