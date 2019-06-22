Days of data colonisation not too far, says Vineet Goenka at his book launch

-
ALSO READ
Govt, media should neither be friends nor foes: Viveck Goenka
CESC Q3 Net up 13% to Rs 173 crore
PCBL to select site for south India plant by March, net profit up 92% in Q3
Spencers Retail, CESC Ventures hit lower circuits on mkt debut
Spencers Retail, CESC Ventures to get listed on Friday
-
Author Vineet Goenka on Friday released his book titled 'Function of Data Sovereignty - The Pursuit of Supremacy' and said days of "data colonisation are not too far".
Speaking to ANI after the book launch, Goenka said: "India is one of the biggest markets in data generation in the world. We generate data and we consume data."
Data is the new fuel which runs the world, but it is also a double-edged sword.
"When data is generated it is stored somewhere. It results in decision-making capabilities. We are one-sixth of the human population and one-fourth of the data consumption of the world. Somebody who has data may influence our lives. If data is outside the geography of this country then the owner of the data can play with you. Whosoever controls the data will rule the mind of the users as laws will not be implemented on that owner," he said.
The author further spoke about the Internet of things (IOT), which is the extension of Internet connectivity into physical devices.
"The devices with IOT would help in knowing what a user is doing. The controller of the data would know your strategic and civilian application. So, we have to be very careful," he said.
Goenka also advised users to be aware of the products they are using. "One should know why a company is giving free service because there is nothing called free lunch on this earth and if someone is giving you free service then you are the product," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU