Dead bodies of 7 children found from water canal in Lucknow after 35-hrs rescue operation

ANI  |  General News 

After a thirty-five hour-long rescue operation, dead bodies of all seven children, who drowned after a vehicle fell inside the canal, were fished out, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) here on Friday.

"We have found dead bodies of all 7 children who drowned in the canal. The rescue operation by NDRF and SDRF is now complete. There is an environment of grief among the family members of these children" said, Kalanidhi Naithani, SSP.

A vehicle carrying around 29 people fell into the canal in Nagaram on Thursday morning after which the rescue operation was underway for last 35 hours.

District magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma told reporters here that all 29 people in the truck were from the same family and were residents of Barabanki district.

"They were returning from a wedding at night when the truck fell inside the canal. The accident took place at around 3 in the morning", he added.

First Published: Fri, June 21 2019. 18:20 IST

