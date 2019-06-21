Mortal remains of Sqn Ldr H Vinod who died in AN-32 air crash reach Coimbatore

Mortal remains of Squadron leader H who lost his life in (IAF) crash, was brought to for performing the last rites on Friday.

Vinod's family including his wife and mother were present to receive the mortal remains.

IAF on Thursday recovered the mortal remains of 13 of its personnel killed in plane crash.

"The mortal remains of 13 brave air-warriors have been recovered and sent to the Air Force Station, Jorhat," IAF said on Thursday.

On June 3, an IAF aircraft, which took off from the Air Force Station, Jorhat in Assam, went missing with 13 air-warriors onboard.

The wreckage was found on June 11 on a mountain slope in All of the 13 air-warriors died in the crash.

