Delhi Metro celebrates 5th International Yoga Day

The Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) celebrated the occasion of fifth International Day by organising a yoga session at Shastri Park metro depot here on Friday.

staff and employees were seen performing various 'asanas' (exercises).

"To commemorate the occasion of the 5th International Yoga Day, a yoga session was organized at the Depot in Shastri Park earlier this morning. Yoga classes have always been an integral part of the training curriculum at #YogaDay2019," tweeted.

led the nation in celebrating the International Yoga day from Jharkhand's capital Ranchi. He too stressed the need to make Yoga an integral part of one's daily routine.

The first International Yoga Day was observed all over the world on June 21, 2015.

The idea of first International Yoga Day was proposed by Modi in his speech at the (UNGA) on September 27, 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)