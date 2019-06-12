Delhi: 2 arrested for impersonating, forging documents prepared at MoS for Railways office

The (RPF) has arrested two people for allegedly impersonating and of documents to obtain tickets through Emergency Quota.

The accused identified as MM Khan and Afsal Ahmed were arrested on Tuesday by the Central Railway's RPF for preparing documents at railways office to obtain Emergency Quota for train tickets.

"A joint enquiry was conducted by the officers of Commercial Wing, RPF and vigilance department and a detailed report has been prepared after receiving information from the office of Railways, that forged documents were purportedly prepared at the office requesting for release of emergency quota in favour of passengers of various trains under 6 PNRs," the Indian Railways said in a statement.

Further probe in the matter revealed all the six PNRs were of tickets booked online by using two User IDs, various phone numbers and different addresses.

During the course of investigation, it came to light that these tickets were booked by one M.M. Khan. A case was registered at RPF Post Wadala Road for indulging in the illegal business of railway tickets.

Khan at the time of interrogation admitted to his crimes and also said that he along with Afsal Ahmed was indulged in this fraud.

"A copy of a report prepared by the Railway Officials has been sent to the concerned Police authorities for registering the case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," the statement read further.

