US Navy ship reaches Visakhapatnam for a four-day port visit

USS John P (LPD26), (LPD) has arrived at Visakhapatnam for a four-day port visit.

The LPD ship, which arrived on Tuesday morning, was given a traditional welcome with (ENC) band in attendance. The ship commanded by belongs to the US Navy's Amphibious Ready Group.

During the ship's four-day stay at Visakhapatnam, professional interaction in the form of Subject Matter Expert Exchanges, cross deck visits and informal engagements during social functions and sports fixtures are planned in addition to official calls on senior ENC officers.

The ship would also be undertaking a passage exercise with INS Ranvijay whilst departing Visakhapatnam on June 14.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)