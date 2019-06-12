Delhi Cong directs to name 3 probables for Assembly Polls, 1 woman compulsory

[India], Jun 12 (ANI): unit of Congress, which has started prepping up for the February 2020 Assembly polls, has directed its district and block presidents to form a panel of three candidates from every assembly seat which must consist of one woman.

has asked all district and block presidents to submit names of three probables, including a woman, from their respective areas by June 22. This means that out of all names that will come forward, 33 per cent will be women.

The decision was taken during a meeting of leaders, chaired by Dikshit on Tuesday to chalk out the strategy for the forthcoming Assembly polls.

This call can be seen as a step by the party to lure women to vote banks for the assembly polls.

This came after recently Minister and convenor tried this trick by announcing ride public rides for women across the metropolitan city.

"Though we want women's participation to increase while giving tickets, 'winning' factor will be important. Dikshit herself is a woman and is committed to the rights of women," working said when asked whether the party is planning to field 33 per cent women in the forthcoming Assembly polls.

Responding on Kejriwal's recent announcement to provide free public rides to women in Delhi, Lilothia said, "Free metro and bus rides were an election stunt by Kejriwal. Earlier, the government in Delhi had made applicable 50 per cent reservation for women in the municipal corporation."

Meanwhile, expressing happiness over the party's decision, Delhi Mahila Congress said, "This is a very great move. Now, 33 per cent of the women will also be a part from the grassroots level. However, who will get a ticket, will be decided on the basis of many aspects."

Congress failed to win any seat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

On the other hand, Dikshit will meet Kejriwal on Wednesday to discuss issues related to in the capital.

Congress has alleged that there has been a hike in the bills after the increase in fixed charges in the last month. Hence, Congress is demanding, the to forgive people's bill for the next six months.

