Delhi Congress to launch tree plantation drive on Rahul Gandhi's birthday

(India), 3 June (ANI): Committee will launch a tree plantation drive to mark Rahul Gandhi's birthday on June 19, a senior functionary said on Monday.

The drive, titled 'Meri Dilli Dilli', is being undertaken as a step towards combating pollution in the capital.

"Pollution rate has increased in the last five years and the government is totally responsible for this. and its members have decided to launch a plantation drive on Rahul Gandhi's birthday," Rajesh Lilothia, working of the DPCC told ANI.

Lilothia added that such a tree plantation drive is necessary to fight the problem of pollution.

"In this program, we will request residents and spread awareness among people of Delhi to plant trees," he said.

He further added that DPCC workers will visit every block to boost participation.

The party is reeling under the drubbing it faced in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections with party bagging only 52 seats. Taking responsibility of the defeat, had offered to resign from his post but the unanimously rejected it.

On Saturday, his mother was elected as of the (CPP).

