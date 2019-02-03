Rahul Gandhi expresses grief over Bihar train accident

on Sunday expressed grief over the train accident and urged party workers to extend all help to the affected families.

At least seven passengers died and 29 others were injured early Sunday when a rail fracture caused 11 bogies of the Delhi-bound Seemanchal Express to jump the tracks in Bihar's district, according to officials.

"I am deeply pained by the train accident. I express my deepest condolences and grief for the families who have suffered in the accident," Gandhi said in post.

He urged local workers to extend all help to the affected families.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)