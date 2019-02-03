Rahul Gandhi expresses grief over Bihar train accident

-
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday expressed grief over the Bihar train accident and urged party workers to extend all help to the affected families.
At least seven passengers died and 29 others were injured early Sunday when a rail fracture caused 11 bogies of the Delhi-bound Seemanchal Express to jump the tracks in Bihar's Vaishali district, according to officials.
"I am deeply pained by the Bihar train accident. I express my deepest condolences and grief for the families who have suffered in the accident," Gandhi said in Facebook post.
He urged local Congress workers to extend all help to the affected families.
