A couple was stabbed to death by unknown assailants at their residence here in Garden Extension, Dwarka, on Saturday, police said.

"We received a PCR call stating that 51-year-old and his wife Shanti Singh, 47, have sustained multiple injuries on their neck and stomach at their residence in Garden. On reaching, the police team tried to shift the duo to a hospital but ambulance declared them brought dead," a police statement read.

The deceased couple is originally from They are survived by a son and daughter, aged 22 and 27, respectively.

There was no sign of forced entry or ransacking in the house, the police said.

"We have strong leads in the case. Entry seems to be friendly. It does not look like a murder done for robbery. was a in a government school, while was a housewife," Officer, Madhup Tiwari, said while speaking to here.

The PCR call was made by the couple's daughter after she reached home in the evening.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

