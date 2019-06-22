JUST IN
U'khand BJP suspended from party's primary membership for 3 months

ANI  |  Politics 

BJP MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion has been suspended from the party's primary membership for three months for allegedly misbehaving with a journalist and other acts of indiscipline.

BJP's state unit chief Naresh Bansal said: "The decision to suspend Champion for three months from the primary membership of the party was taken after due consideration with party leaders and office-bearers in the state. He has also been issued a show-cause notice.

First Published: Sat, June 22 2019. 23:24 IST

