PM Modi gives Rs 30 lakh for treatment of girl suffering from aplastic anemia

has sanctioned a grant of Rs 30 lakh for the treatment of Lalit, a girl suffering from Her father had written to him seeking help for her treatment.

"I want the government to help my daughter in getting the treatment. I have sold my land. My house is mortgaged. I have spent Rs 7 lakh on her treatment already. If she cannot be cured, I wished to die," told ANI here.

However, responding to Singh's plea, Modi's office released the money from the Relief Fund.

"A hospital in told me that she needed a from her brother to survive as hers had completely become useless. They told me the operation alone would cost around Rs 10 lakh," he said.

Aplastic anaemia is a condition that occurs when the body stops producing enough new blood cells. leaves a person at higher risk of and uncontrolled bleeding.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)