Delhi: Doctor held after video showing him brandishing gun goes viral

A doctor was arrested after a video showing him brandishing gun near here went on social media, a police release said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as 26-year-old Kamal Deep, a resident of Naveen Shahdara.

"On June 22, a video was got on in which some persons were seen involved in firing at Muskan Chowk, near Shyam Lal College," the release said.

"During the interrogation, accused himself admitted that on June 21 he along with his friends went to attend the marriage party of their best friend in Lotus Grey Banquet Hall, Sahibabad (Uttar Pradesh). When they were returning in the night, they reached near Muskan Chowk and stopped their vehicle and opened fire in the air to show up," it said.

also disclosed the name of other accused involved in the incident.

