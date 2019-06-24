JUST IN
Will behead Muslim youth who harass Adiwasi women, says Adilabad MP

ANI 

BJP MP from Adilabad, Soyam Bapu Rao has said that he will behead Muslim youth who tries to harass Adiwasi women here.

Rao alleged that Muslims youth were harassing Adiwasi women in the tribal district and asserted that he will not tolerate it.

"I want to say if Muslim youths tried to harass or influence Adivasi women, I will cut their heads," he said in a video which went viral.

Meanwhile, minority leaders have approached police over Rao's comment and lodged a complaint with Adilabad Additional Superintendent of Police, Kancha Mohan.

First Published: Mon, June 24 2019. 21:25 IST

