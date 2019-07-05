JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Haren Pandya murder case: SC upholds conviction of seven accused

Sophie Turner's wedding dress took over 350 hours to design!
Business Standard

Delhi: Foetus found in garbage in Dwarka

ANI  |  General News 

A seven to eight-month old foetus was found in a dustbin in west Delhi's Dwarka area on Thursday.

The foetus was discovered by the residents of the area.

Police have begun an investigation into the matter.

As per some reports, in March this year, a female foetus was found dumped in Dwarka's Sector 12.

After a probe, it was found that the foetus had been extracted from a 38-year-old woman, who hailed from Arunachal Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 05 2019. 11:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU