Bonalu festival kicks off at Golconda Fort

ANI  |  General News 

The annual Bonalu festival kicked off on Thursday in the city at the historic Golconda Fort.

The festival was kicked off after Forest minister P Indrakaran Reddy, Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar offered a saree to Goddess Jagadambika in the temple at the fort.

Bonalu is celebrated every year in a grand manner in the state during the first month of the monsoon season.

This year, monsoon made landfall in the state on June 21.

First Published: Fri, July 05 2019. 10:53 IST

