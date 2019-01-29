Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking SIT or CBI probe into sexual abuse in Catholic churches

The on Tuesday dismissed a PIL seeking directions to the Centre and to hold a SIT or CBI investigation under the supervision of the court into incidents of sexual abuse of children and nuns allegedly by Catholic clergies.

The court said, "There are no specific allegations in the plea. We are not going to look into it. matter is before the Supreme Court".

The plea had also sought directions to the to set up clergy abuse Hotline Number so that Catholic churches, sexually abused victims and survivors may come forward to seek justice by registering their grievance and any person may give leads/tips to the law enforcement agency.

The plea also sought directions to churches (dioceses) in the capital and all over to display the clergy abuse Hotline Number and email id for the victims.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)