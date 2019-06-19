Delhi HC to hear PIL for CBI probe into Mukherjee Nagar incident

The High Court has agreed to hear a PIL seeking an independent CBI probe into the incident, where the police allegedly assaulted an autorickshaw and his minor son.

In the petition, Seema Singhal, through Sangeeta Bharti, has sought an independent probe by the CBI or a similar agency into the "brutal attack" on autorickshaw in northeast Delhi's

Several videos of an altercation between Singh and policemen went viral on on Sunday. In one clip, the cops were seen thrashing the auto and his son with batons, while in another video, Singh was seen chasing the policemen with a kirpan.

The plea further seeks direction to call for the case's status report along with the CCTV footage of Police Station and victims' medical records. Singhal has also sought compensation to the victims of alleged police brutality.

Police had on Tuesday submitted a report to the (MHA) in connection with the incident. The MHA had sought a report from Police on Monday after purported videos of the incident went viral.

Two sub-inspectors and a were suspended for misconduct following a preliminary investigation into the case.

The had allegedly attacked and injured one of the police personnel with a kirpan but the cops overpowered him and took him to the police station, where excesses were allegedly committed on the driver.

