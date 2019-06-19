Union Minister Prahlad Patel's son arrested for attempt to murder

The police on Tuesday arrested Prabal Patel, son of Prahlad Singh, and his cousin on charges of attempt to murder in Narsinghpur district of

"A clash took place between two groups on Monday night near Behli bazaar. After the fracas, a bullet was fired in which a man sustained injuries. They also beat a

According to evidence, there was an old dispute between two groups," of Police, told reporters here.

"We have the evidence that and were also involved in the case and their names along with 18 others are in the FIR registered under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Four teams are constituted to nab the accused," he said.

The man who sustained gunshot injuries was identified as

Later, Sub Divisional Officer Police, PS Warle said, "Six people have been arrested including the main accused We will arrest rest of accused very soon," he said.

The denied to comment on his son's arrest and said that the law will take its own course.

"All I can say is that it is sad and unfortunate. Law will take its own course, I don't want to make any further comments," Prahlad told ANI.

Prahlad's brother said, "My son Monu was in and Prabal was also not in town at the time of the incident.

