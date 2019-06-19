Mayawati to skip PM's all-party meet today

BSP has opposed Narendra Modi's 'One Nation, One Election' idea for holding simultaneous elections to and state Legislative Assemblies in the country.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, claimed that the 'One Nation, One Election' is an attempt to distract people from the "burning" issues in the country.

"Elections in any democratic country can never be a problem nor it is appropriate to evaluate elections with wastage of funds. The issue of 'one country, one election' in the country is actually an attempt to distract people from burning issues like poverty, inflation, unemployment, rising violence," she tweeted in Hindi.

BSP supremo has joined the list of Opposition leaders who will not attend the meeting of leaders of political parties convened by on 'One Nation, One Election' idea and other issues of importance.

alleged that the people did not trust the EVMs and said that if the meeting was convened to address the "dangerous" issue, then she would have attended the meeting.

"Instead of ballot papers, the government's stance of conducting elections through EVMs is dangerous to the country's democracy and constitution. Public confidence in EVMs has decreased. If today's meeting was convened to consider this dangerous issue, then I would have certainly attended it," she said.

On the other hand, CPI S Sudhakar Reddy will attend the all-party meeting.

will also participate in the meet, the party's DP told ANI on Wednesday.

MK Stalin, Mamata Banerjee, TRS K Chandrasekhar Rao and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu will not attend the all-party meet convened by the in the Parliament.

from Guntur Jayadev Galla is likely to represent the TDP at the meeting.

CPI-M has confirmed his attendance for the meeting.

convenor will also skip today's meeting. Raghav Chadha will represent the party at the meet.

Modi has invited the heads of all the political parties that have at least one member either in the or in the Rajya Sabha for today's meeting that he will to discuss several issues, including the 'One nation, One election' idea.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)