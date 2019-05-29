Delhi: JD (U) leaders meeting to be held at Nitish Kumar's residence today

A meeting of (United) office bearers to be held at Chief Minister Kumar's residence here on Wednesday ahead of swearing-in ceremony on May 30.

JD (U) is a part of BJP-led Democratic Alliance (NDA) and bagged 16 parliamentary seats in BJP-JD (U) had contested on 17 seats each.

also is supported by BJP after it came out of the alliance with and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)