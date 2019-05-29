Delhi: JD (U) leaders meeting to be held at Nitish Kumar's residence today

-
A meeting of Janata Dal (United) office bearers to be held at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence here on Wednesday ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi swearing-in ceremony on May 30.
JD (U) is a part of BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and bagged 16 parliamentary seats in Bihar. BJP-JD (U) had contested on 17 seats each.
Kumar's government also is supported by BJP after it came out of the alliance with RJD and Congress.
