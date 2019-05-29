JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Tata Communications introduces IoT marketplace built on plug-and-play model

Huawei files new motion to overturn "unconstitutional" US ban
Business Standard

Delhi: JD (U) leaders meeting to be held at Nitish Kumar's residence today

ANI  |  Politics 

A meeting of Janata Dal (United) office bearers to be held at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence here on Wednesday ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi swearing-in ceremony on May 30.

JD (U) is a part of BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and bagged 16 parliamentary seats in Bihar. BJP-JD (U) had contested on 17 seats each.

Kumar's government also is supported by BJP after it came out of the alliance with RJD and Congress.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 11:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements