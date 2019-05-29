Naveen Patnaik takes oath as Odisha CM for fifth-consecutive term

-
Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday took oath for the fifth consecutive term as the Chief Minister of the state in the presence of Governor Ganeshi Lal on Wednesday.
Many other BJD leaders who have been allotted portfolios in the ministry also took oath along with Patnaik at the swearing-in ceremony held in Raj Bhavan here.
Earlier on Sunday, Patnaik held a meeting with the Governor after newly elected BJD MLAs held a meeting in the state capital and elected him as their leader.
Elections for the 147 seats in the Odisha Legislative Assembly and 21 Lok Sabha seats were held simultaneously in the state. BJD managed to retain 112 seats securing another term for Patnaik in the CM chair.
