UP: Car catches fire in Kanpur, no casualties reported

A car caught fire in the wee hours of Wednesday near area here on Highway 2, which connects to

The incident was reported at around 2:30 am. However, no casualties have been reported.

Mohit Kumar, a resident of Damodar Nagar, was returning from a relative's house along with his family when he noticed smoke emanating from his car.

Mohit, along with three family members, got down safely from the car before it was gutted in the fire.

Meanwhile, the fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

