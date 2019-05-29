JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Pop Singer Gabriel Diniz passes away in plane crash
Business Standard

UP: Car catches fire in Kanpur, no casualties reported

ANI  |  General News 

A car caught fire in the wee hours of Wednesday near Naubasta area here on National Highway 2, which connects Delhi to Kolkata.

The incident was reported at around 2:30 am. However, no casualties have been reported.

Mohit Kumar, a resident of Damodar Nagar, Kanpur was returning from a relative's house along with his family when he noticed smoke emanating from his car.

Mohit, along with three family members, got down safely from the car before it was gutted in the fire.

Meanwhile, the fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 11:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements