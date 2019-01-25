Andhra Pradesh: Teacher arrested for alleged rape of class 2 student

A schoolteacher in has been arrested for allegedly raping a Class 2 student in his school.

A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the has been taken into custody for allegedly sexually abusing the eight-year-old girl in Agiripalli town of Andhra Pradesh's district.

The doctor who conducted the medical examination of the minor confirmed the sexual abuse.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)