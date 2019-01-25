5 police personnel injured in Bihar road accident

Five policemen including a driver were injured after the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident on the Jamui-Lakhisarai road near Dhand village on Thursday.
The personnel from the Malaypur police station who were injured during night patrol have been admitted to hospital the driver is said to in a critical situation, according to police.
Sunil Kumar Singh, one of the injured said "We met with an accident near Jamui village as a truck coming from the opposite side collided with our vehicle. We could not see the truck due to fog. After the collision, our vehicle fell into a pit alongside the road."
Locals helped to rescue the injured police personnel, who were later shifted to a hospital.
The injured personeal have been identified as Sunil Kumar Singh, Gautam Pradhan, Ganesh Rawat, Mithilesh Kumar and Lain Babu.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
