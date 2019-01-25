5 police personnel injured in Bihar road accident

Five policemen including a were injured after the vehicle they were travelling in met with an on the Jamui-Lakhisarai road near village on Thursday.

The personnel from the station who were injured during night patrol have been admitted to hospital the is said to in a critical situation, according to police.

Sunil Kumar Singh, one of the injured said "We met with an near village as a truck coming from the opposite side collided with our vehicle. We could not see the truck due to fog. After the collision, our vehicle fell into a pit alongside the road."

Locals helped to rescue the injured police personnel, who were later shifted to a hospital.

The injured personeal have been identified as Sunil Kumar Singh, Gautam Pradhan, Ganesh Rawat, and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)