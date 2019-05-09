Delhi Metro services to start at 4 am on polling day

The Metro will run its trains two hours earlier than regular timing, on May 12 so that the staff deployed for election duty can avail the facility for travelling.

Instead of 6 AM the will begin from 4 AM, an official statement read.

"On the day of the Lok Sabha elections in on May 12, 2019 (Sunday) the Metro on all Lines will start from 04:00 AM so that the staff deployed in election duty can avail the facility," the release said.

According to the release, the trains going from Dwarka Sector 21 towards Vaishali will begin operations at 04:30 am.

DMRC said that the trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the Lines till 06:00 am and after that Metro trains will run as per the normal Sunday timetable throughout the day.

Delhi, where 7 parliamentary seats are at stake will witness polling on May 12.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)