PM Modi tears into Congress in Jaunpur

Taking a jibe at his rival parties, Modi on Thursday stated that Congress's condition is so bad that they have already left the election-field midway, while SP-BSP is worried about their alliance not working in the state.

"After five phases of elections, the condition is such that has already left the field without playing the match. They have run away. As far as SP-BSP is concerned, they are worried because the voter transfer formulae on which they did alliance have been rejected by the public," said Modi while addressing an election rally in Jaunpur parliamentary constituency.

Launching a scathing attack on SP-BSP alliance, PM Modi said that Mayawati is now campaigning for those people who called a 'land-mafia'.

"Only after May 23, Behen Ji will understand the game that has been played to keep her outside of She is asking votes for those who insulted Ambedkar at every step. Five years back at this same place, Behen Ji had said that the son (Akhilesh) has more poison than his father (Mulayam). She should now tell whether she is now spreading that poison to poor, underprivileged and Dalits", he said.

While reiterating his promise of extending benefits of PM-KISAN scheme, Modi also announced providing pensions to all senior-citizens irrespective of their profession.

"After our government is formed we will remove the condition of five-acre land for the beneficiaries of PM Kisan and will extend the benefit of it to all farmers. After beginning of another term of our government we will provide pension to everyone who is over 60 years of age be it a farm labourer, small trader, vegetable vendor, milkman or the tea seller," said PM Modi.

also asserted that India's security has improved drastically in the last five years and said, "Before 2014, the terrorists trained in would intimidate But in the last 5 years, these people, who created disturbances in the country, have been reduced to small parts of the Naxal-affected areas and Today our brave sons enter and kill these terrorists."

Prime Minister Modi's address in Jaunpur took place on the second last day of campaigning for the penultimate phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Jaunpur parliamentary constituency saw a BJP win in 2014 after a long gap of three terms. Party's KP Singh won the seat with a margin of over one lakh votes. The seat will be going to polls on May 12 and the results will be announced on May 23.

