Delhi, Mumbai to receive light rains today: IMD

and are likely to receive light rains on Wednesday, the Meteorological Department predicted.

The minimum and maximum temperatures in the capital will hover around 28 degrees Celsius and 39 degrees Celsius while in the financial capital it will be 25 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely at isolated places in Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha, according to the forecast.

The IMD said heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places in Konkan and Goa, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and

Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in coastal Karnataka, Bihar, and Nagaland, Manipur, and Tripura, it said.

Rough sea conditions are likely to prevail in south-western and adjoining west-central The office has advised fishermen not to venture into these areas.

