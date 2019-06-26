JUST IN
J-K: Exchange of fire underway in Pulwama

ANI  |  General News 

An encounter broke out on Tuesday between terrorists and security forces in forests of Tral area of Pulwama district. The firing is still underway.

Troops of 42 Rashtriya Rifles with Special Operations Group, Tral were carrying out a cordon and search operation during which the encounter broke out.

On receipt of information, troops of 180 Batallion CRPF rushed to the spot for reinforcement.

Further details are awaited.

Wed, June 26 2019. 09:13 IST

