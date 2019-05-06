Delhi: Police arrest man for cheating woman on pretext of Canadian visa

Police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly cheating a woman on the pretext of arranging a study visa for

The victim, identified as Satinder Kaur, reportedly paid Rs 11 lakh to the accused who had promised to secure her visa within three months, said a

"Police have arrested Harmeet Singh Walia, resident of Pitampura, who ran a coaching institute - Red Leaf Educational Consultants. He ran the institute along with his partner "

"Police are in search of Harmandeep who is still absconding," said the

The victim had come in contact with the accused when she was taking coaching classes for the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) from the same institute, said the police.

