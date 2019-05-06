Cyclone Fani: Mamata rejects Centre's help, says she'll speak to 'next PM'

Rejecting aid from the Centre in the aftermath of Cyclone Fani, on Monday said she doesn't consider as a prime minister, adding that she will speak to the "next prime minister" of the country.

"I do not consider him (Modi) the country's Prime Minister, hence I did not sit for the meeting with him (on Cyclone Fani). I do not want to be seen with him on the same platform. I will speak to the next We can take care of cyclone damage by ourselves. We do not need the Centre's help ahead of polls," Mamata said in an election rally here.

Modi, who flew down to Bhubaneswar earlier today to visit the areas hit by Fani and take stock of the situation, wanted to do the same for The state government, however, refused to hold the review meeting stating that officials were busy with elections.

The Trinamool (TMC) supremo, in an election rally in Bishnupur earlier today, alleged that Modi is "covered in the blood of riot victims from top to bottom."

"You call me a 'tolabaj'. If I am a tolabaj, from top to bottom you are covered by the blood of the people affected by riots. I have shed blood for the people. What have you done, You are covered in the blood of riot victims from top to bottom," she said.

Mamata further hit out at the Prime Minister over the temple issue and said, "You (PM Modi) take the name of all the time, but what have you done? We have constructed a skywalk, renovated the house of and Sister Nivedita, and so many temples across Bangla (West Bengal). But have you managed to construct the temple in five years? You give the slogan, ' Ram', but what have you done?"

"You cannot force someone to raise slogans - the slogan you want people to give. We respect Lord Ram and know how to give him proper respect. I will say Jai Hind, Vande Mataram, 'Maa-Mati-Manush-er jai', 'Trinamool Congress-er jai', but never the slogan which the BJP wants people to say," she added.

She also criticised Prime Minister for his remark on late Prime Minister "You may not like a person but one who gives his life for the country deserves everyone's respect. You have insulted Rajiv Gandhi," Mamata said.

The went on to ask how Modi, who "cannot take care of his wife," is suitable to rule the country. "The person who cannot look after his wife, how will he look after the people of the country?" she asked.

witnessed polling on Monday in the fifth phase of the elections. The remaining two phases of polling are scheduled for May 12 and 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

