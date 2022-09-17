Delhi Police foils 'stage-managed' robbery attempt; accused sent to custody

Two persons were arrested by Delhi Police, who tried to stage-manage a incident, aiming to usurp Rs 24 lakhs from their employer.

Both the accused, Puran Singh and Sandeep were arrested on September 15 and were subsequently produced before the court. Both of them have been remanded to 14-days of Judicial custody.

Puran Singh reported at Sarai Rohilla Police Station on September 14, that 24 lakhs were looted from him at gunpoint on Wednesday morning. He said that four people, two in cars and two on motorcycles came and looted the bag containing 24 lakhs from him at gunpoint. He said that he had received it from Mukesh Jain.

The police registered the case under sections 393, 397 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and a team of police officials was constituted for the investigation.

The police investigated all the CCTV cameras installed on the route. It was revealed that a person on scooty was waiting for the alleged victim Puran Singh and his car. The car stopped near him and proceeded ahead after a few seconds.

After this, Puran Singh was thoroughly examined and interrogated, upon which he revealed that he himself was the one who hatched the whole conspiracy. He knew that his employer Mukesh Jain would be coming to Delhi with a huge sum of money, and he will be the one carrying the money. So, he planned the conspiracy along with his brother-in-law Sandeep. The person on the scooty was Sandeep only and he already had the money with him.

Sandeep was also interrogated in the matter, and he accepted his role in the incident.

Accordingly, after the investigation, the sections of the law were also changed to sections 408, 411, 120-B, 182 and 34 of the IPC.

The police also confirmed that all the money involved in the matter had been recovered.

