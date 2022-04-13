Couple held for Rs 2.4-cr burglary at Sonam Kapoor's Delhi residence

Police have arrested a couple -- a nurse and her husband -- for Rs 2.4 crore at the residence of Hindi cinema actor Sonam Kapoor's in-laws in the national capital, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the official, the accused nurse, identified as Aparna Ruth Wilson (30), was working as a home medical care assistant at Kapoor's residence at Amrita Shergil Marg and looking after the actor's mother-in-law. The husband of the accused woman was identified as Naresh Kumar Sagar.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New district) Amrutha Guguloth said the accused woman had several times done home care duties at the house of the complainant upon the patient's request. "This made her close to the patient, whose jewellery she had ultimately stolen," the DCP said.

A complaint was lodged two months ago, on February 23, regarding a theft at the residence of Harish Ahuja at Amrita Shergil Marg in . Notably, Harish Ahuja is the father-in-law of .

The complainant had noticed about the robbery on February 11, however, reported the incident 12 days later after which Delhi Police registered an FIR under section 381 (Theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Indian Penal Code at the Tughlak Road police station and initiated an investigation into the case.

It was officially learnt that after stealing the cash and jewellery worth Rs 2.4 crore, the accused nurse then gave it to her husband, presently residing at Sarita Vihar, Delhi.

The New Delhi district police along with the Crime branch of Delhi Police jointly conducted a raid on Tuesday night and arrested the accused duo. "A police remand has been sought for further interrogation," the official added.

