Couple held for Rs 2.4-cr burglary at Sonam Kapoor's Delhi residence

-
ALSO READ
Delhi witnessed 15% rise in crime in 2021 as compared to 2020: Data
Burglars trigger blast to break open ATM near Pune, flee with Rs 17 lakh
Delhi Police launches e-FIR app to instantly lodge theft complaints
Bihar: 60-feet-long steel bridge stolen in Sasaram; case filed
Police trace car driver whose passenger asked for Mukesh Ambani's residence
-
Delhi Police have arrested a couple -- a nurse and her husband -- for Rs 2.4 crore burglary at the residence of Hindi cinema actor Sonam Kapoor's in-laws in the national capital, an official said on Wednesday.
According to the official, the accused nurse, identified as Aparna Ruth Wilson (30), was working as a home medical care assistant at Kapoor's residence at Amrita Shergil Marg and looking after the actor's mother-in-law. The husband of the accused woman was identified as Naresh Kumar Sagar.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi district) Amrutha Guguloth said the accused woman had several times done home care duties at the house of the complainant upon the patient's request. "This made her close to the patient, whose jewellery she had ultimately stolen," the DCP said.
A complaint was lodged two months ago, on February 23, regarding a theft at the residence of Harish Ahuja at Amrita Shergil Marg in Delhi. Notably, Harish Ahuja is the father-in-law of Sonam Kapoor.
The complainant had noticed about the robbery on February 11, however, reported the incident 12 days later after which Delhi Police registered an FIR under section 381 (Theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Indian Penal Code at the Tughlak Road police station and initiated an investigation into the case.
It was officially learnt that after stealing the cash and jewellery worth Rs 2.4 crore, the accused nurse then gave it to her husband, presently residing at Sarita Vihar, Delhi.
The New Delhi district police along with the Crime branch of Delhi Police jointly conducted a raid on Tuesday night and arrested the accused duo. "A police remand has been sought for further interrogation," the official added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU