Delhi air quality improves from 'severe' to 'very poor' today morning

The air quality of the national capital improved significantly from 'severe' to 'very poor' category today.
According to data provided by Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), AQI recorded in Anand Vihar was at 412 ( 'severe' category ), RK Puram 391 ( 'very poor' category) and at Rohini at 439 (severe category) at 5 am in the morning.
On Tuesday also the pollution level of the national capital remained in the 'severe' category with AQI crossing 430 prompting System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) to advise people to avoid outdoor activities.
An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous.
Delhi: Air Quality Index (AQI) at 412 in 'severe' category in Anand Vihar, at 391 in 'very poor' category in RK Puram, and at 439 in 'severe' category in Rohini according to Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data. pic.twitter.com/WEj4Uwac32— ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2020
