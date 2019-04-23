Delhi: Sheila Dikshit, Gambhir, Vijender file nominations

-
ALSO READ
AAP govt making false promises to people ahead of Lok Sabha polls: Dikshit
Dikshit accuses BJP, AAP of reneging on promises; says Cong will win all LS seats in Delhi
Will win all 7 seats in Del, will highlight achievements of Cong govts in Del, Centre, says Sheila
Sheila Dikshit divides Delhi affairs responsibilities
Dikshit calls party leaders to come on board for unified campaign for LS polls
-
Three heavyweights including former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir and boxer Vijender Singh on Tuesday filed their nominations from their respective Lok Sabha seats.
BJP has named Gambhir against three-time Gandhi Nagar MLA Arvind Singh Lovely of Congress and AAP's Atishi in East Delhi. Gambhir had joined BJP on March 22.
"Many people tweet on every issue but they do not come on the ground. BJP has given me the opportunity to implement my vision and thought," Gambhir told reporters after filing nomination.
"If AAP had worked in the last four-and-half years then they would not have been so desperate about the alliance (with the Congress)," he said.
Congress has fielded Dikshit to take on sitting MP Manoj Tiwari from North East Delhi parliamentary seat.
When asked about the alliance with AAP, she said: "If any situation like this comes, then we will let you know."
Earlier in the day, Congress' candidate Lovely also filed his nomination.
Professional boxer Vijender Singh also filed nomination from the South Delhi seat.
"People love me because of boxing but I will also fulfil my responsibility of serving people as given by the Congress party," he said.
"I am looking at many problems in South Delhi and I hope we will fix this. Where is Modi wave? I am not seeing anything like this. People now know the real face (of Modi)," he added.
Singh is pitted against incumbent BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and AAP's Raghav Chadha.
Delhi, where seven Lok Sabha seats are at stake will go to poll on May 12. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU