Sheila Dikshit divides Delhi affairs responsibilities

Newly appointed has divided party responsibilities among her three working presidents for a focused organisational approach in the run up to the elections.

will take care of party activities in East Delhi Municipal Corporation and four Legislative Assemblies -- Timarpur, Burari, Okhla and Jangpura, said a senior

Devender Yadav, a former MLA, will look after affairs related to Youth and

will be responsible for works related to North Delhi Municipal Corporations and all the departments of the Delhi Congress, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)