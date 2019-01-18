JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

SC collegium considers names for HC judges, clears 3

Delhi govt's free entrance exam coaching scheme attracts over 4,000 students
Business Standard

Sheila Dikshit divides Delhi affairs responsibilities

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Newly appointed Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit has divided party responsibilities among her three working presidents for a focused organisational approach in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections.

Working president Haroon Yusuf will take care of party activities in East Delhi Municipal Corporation and four Legislative Assemblies -- Timarpur, Burari, Okhla and Jangpura, said a senior Delhi Congress leader.

Working president Devender Yadav, a former MLA, will look after affairs related to Youth Congress and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Working president Rajesh Lilothia will be responsible for works related to North Delhi Municipal Corporations and all the departments of the Delhi Congress, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, January 18 2019. 21:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements