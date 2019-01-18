Sheila Dikshit divides Delhi affairs responsibilities

-
Newly appointed Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit has divided party responsibilities among her three working presidents for a focused organisational approach in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections.
Working president Haroon Yusuf will take care of party activities in East Delhi Municipal Corporation and four Legislative Assemblies -- Timarpur, Burari, Okhla and Jangpura, said a senior Delhi Congress leader.
Working president Devender Yadav, a former MLA, will look after affairs related to Youth Congress and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.
Working president Rajesh Lilothia will be responsible for works related to North Delhi Municipal Corporations and all the departments of the Delhi Congress, he added.
