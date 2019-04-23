Maoist shot down by police in Bijapur

A Maoist was gunned down in an exchange of fire between Dantewada Police forces and Maoists on Tuesday.
The exchange of fire took place at a place near Fulgatta village along the Dantewada-Bijapur border.
The deceased was identified as Shankar, a member of the Bhairamgarh Area Committee. He had a cash bounty of Rs 5 lakhs on him.
The District Reserve Group (DRG) forces, which carried out the operation, recovered a 9 mm pistol and the body of the deceased from the spot.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
