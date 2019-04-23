Maoist shot down by police in Bijapur

A Maoist was gunned down in an exchange of fire between forces and Maoists on Tuesday.

The exchange of fire took place at a place near Fulgatta village along the Dantewada-Bijapur border.

The deceased was identified as Shankar, a member of the He had a cash bounty of Rs 5 lakhs on him.

The (DRG) forces, which carried out the operation, recovered a 9 mm pistol and the body of the deceased from the spot.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)