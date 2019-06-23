Delhi: Three found murdered in Vasant Enclave

-
-
An elderly couple and their domestic help were found murdered at their residence in Vasant Enclave here on Sunday.
The deceased elderly couple were identified as Vishnu and Shashi Mathur and the domestic help as Khushboo.
The police have reached the spot and further investigation is underway.
However, this is not for the first time such cases have been reported in Delhi. On Saturday, a couple in Dwarka was stabbed to death at their residence by unknown assailants.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
