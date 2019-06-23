JUST IN
Delhi: Three found murdered in Vasant Enclave

ANI  |  General News 

An elderly couple and their domestic help were found murdered at their residence in Vasant Enclave here on Sunday.

The deceased elderly couple were identified as Vishnu and Shashi Mathur and the domestic help as Khushboo.

The police have reached the spot and further investigation is underway.

However, this is not for the first time such cases have been reported in Delhi. On Saturday, a couple in Dwarka was stabbed to death at their residence by unknown assailants.

First Published: Sun, June 23 2019. 11:31 IST

