Delhi: Three found murdered in Vasant Enclave

An elderly couple and their domestic help were found murdered at their residence in Vasant here on Sunday.

The deceased elderly couple were identified as Vishnu and and the domestic help as Khushboo.

The police have reached the spot and further investigation is underway.

However, this is not for the first time such cases have been reported in On Saturday, a couple in Dwarka was stabbed to death at their residence by unknown assailants.

