UP: Woman, 3-yr-old child locked in room for five hours, one suspended

On person was suspended, while doctors and pharmacists were transferred on Saturday for locking a woman, along with her three-year-old child, inside a room of a community healthcare centre for nearly five hours.

Speaking to media persons, Chief Medical Officer PS Mishra said: "Staff said it totally slipped out of their minds that there was a patient inside and they locked the doors. One person has been suspended for negligence and other doctors and pharmacists have been transferred."

The incident took place on June 21.

First Published: Sun, June 23 2019. 10:41 IST

