4 terrorists killed in Shopian encounter: J-K Police

ANI  |  General News 

Four terrorists were killed on Sunday during an encounter with the police and security forces at Panzar area in Shopian district, a police press release said.

"In the ensuing encounter, four terrorists were killed and the bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. The identities and affiliations of the killed terrorists are being ascertained," the release read.

"Incriminating material including arms and ammunition was recovered from the site of encounter," it said.

The police have registered a case in this regard and requested citizens not to venture inside the encounter zone since such an area can prove dangerous due to stray explosive materials.

First Published: Sun, June 23 2019. 11:15 IST

