Walkathon organised to promote 'greener and safer Bengaluru'

ANI 

A walkathon was organised on Sunday as part of a campaign for "greener and safer Bengaluru".

With an aim to spread awareness about climate change and depleting water levels in the state, people marched across the city in the morning. The walkathon started from CV Raman General Hospital in Indira Nagar area.

"Climate conditions have changed drastically over the years. Water levels have also gone down. Our motive is to spread awareness among people to plant more trees," said Kamal, a participant in the Walkathon.

Another participant echoed similar sentiments.

"Even though I am not from the city, I care for the future of our generation. The water level has come down in the state and trees are being cut. This is alarming," said Rahul.

First Published: Sun, June 23 2019. 10:36 IST

