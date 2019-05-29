Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for Modi's swearing-in tomorrow

The Traffic Police has issued an advisory in view of the swearing-in ceremony of Modi and his on May 30 at Rashtrapati

Police said elaborate security and traffic arrangements have been made for smooth conduct of the function.

Rajpath (from to Rashtrapati Bhawan), and adjoining areas including fountain, South Avenue, North Avenue, Dara-Shikoh Road, and Church Road will be closed for the general public from 4 PM to 9 PM on Thursday.

In addition, necessary traffic diversions shall be given on Akbar Road, Rajpath, Teen Murti Marg, Krishna Menon Marg, Pandit Pant Marg, Talkatora Road, Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Road, Tyagaraj Marg, S.P. Marg, Khushak Road, K. Kamaraj Marg, Rajaji Marg, Shanti Path, Raisina Road (beyond R/A Rail towards Parliament House), and Moti Lal Nehru Marg (beyond R/A Udyog towards R.P. Bhawan) in view of a possible congestion.

Motorists have been advised to avoid these routes and plan their journey accordingly.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)