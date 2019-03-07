Democrats bar Fox News from hosting 2020 debates

-
ALSO READ
White House Correspondents' group joins CNN lawsuit against White House
Trump will be behind bars before 2020, says Elizabeth Warren
Naomi Watts cast in series on former Fox News head
NBC airs 'Megyn Kelly Today' reruns, hints anchor's exit
Trump lashes out at Fox News over wall negotiations
-
The Democrats on Wednesday barred American television network Fox News from hosting debates on 2020 Presidential elections.
"Fox News is not in a position to host a fair and neutral debate for our candidates. Therefore, FOX News will not serve as a media partner for the 2020 Democratic primary debates," The New York Times quoted Democratic National Committee (DNC) chairman, Tom Perez as saying.
The DNC took the step alleging close ties between President Trump and Fox News.
In his response to this, the US President took to twitter saying, "Democrats just blocked @FoxNews from holding a debate. Good, then I think I'll do the same thing with the Fake News Networks and the Radical Left Democrats in the General Election debates!"
"We hope the D.N.C. will reconsider its decision to bar Chris Wallace, Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, all of whom embody the ultimate journalistic integrity and professionalism, from moderating a Democratic presidential debate," Managing Editor of Fox News's Washington bureau, Bill Sammon, was quoted as saying by the New York Times.
"They offer candidates an important opportunity to make their case to the largest TV news audience in America, which includes many persuadable voters," Sammon added.
However, White House Correspondent of Fox News, John Roberts tweeted, "@DNC excludes @FoxNews from hosting a Democratic debate. Considering Chris Wallace moderated a PRESIDENTIAL debate that seems a little short-sighted.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU