China reiterates support to Pakistan for regional peace

China on Wednesday reiterated its support to Pakistan in restabilising regional peace and security.
Geo News reported that Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou, who was on a two-day visit to Islamabad, from March 5-6, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.
Xuanyou also held separate talks with Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
During the meetings, both Pakistan and China reaffirmed their time-tested and all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, said a statement released by the Foreign Ministry on Wednesday.
"Pakistan thanked China for its steadfast support. Vice Foreign Minister was briefed on Pakistan's efforts to resolve all issues with India through dialogue," the statement added.
"Vice Foreign Minister Kong underscored that Pakistan and China are close friends and partners. He reiterated China's support to Pakistan for peace and stability in the region. He also acknowledged Pakistan's measures against terrorism," the Foreign Ministry said.
Both sides noted with satisfaction the strong bonds in their bilateral relations and agreed to further enhance cooperation and coordination at all levels, the statement read.
Spokesperson of Pakistan Armed Forces and Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor, took to twitter saying, "H.E Mr Kong Xuanyou, Vice Foreign Minister of China called on COAS. Matters of mutual interest, regional security, bilateral cooperation and current situation between Pakistan and India discussed. Visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's efforts for regional peace and stability."
The meetings come amid reports of escalating tension between India and Pakistan following the Pulwama terror attack on February 14 in Jammu and Kashmir. The responsibility of the terror attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) group.
After India's February 26 air strikes on a JeM camp in Pakistan, China had urged New Delhi and Islamabad to "exercise restraint" and avoid further provocations.
China had also stated that tackling terrorism is a global issue which requires active international cooperation and all the countries need to maintain cordial relations in the long-run.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU