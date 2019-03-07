Politics is happening in the name of treatment: Nawaz Sharif tells family

Former Sharif, who is lodged inside Kot Lakhpat prison, on Wednesday told his family members that he is being severely troubled in the name of medical treatment.

According to geo news, Sharif said "Neither have I begged for treatment, nor will I ask for it. Politics is being done in the name of treatment".

This comes after, Nawaz's mother, his brother and daughter Maryam met the former today to convince him to be shifted to hospital.

Sharif, 69, who is serving a seven-year imprisonment asserted that he was being taken to one hospital from another.

"The government has not yet provided any treatment facility, [I am] only being troubled," he said. "I will prefer to die honourably, but humiliation is unacceptable. The insulting behaviour of the government is not acceptable," he added, according to Geo news.

"Whatever would be the will of Almighty Allah, it would happen," Sharif told his mother.

Speaking to media, Shehbaz confirmed that his elder brother's condition was unsatisfactory.

" is suffering from pains in his arm repeatedly, which is an alarming symptom," Shehbaz told reporters.

Sharif was shifted to on February 15 after he complained of fever, stomachache and headache. However, he was later moved to the jail after last week rejected his petition seeking bail on medical grounds.

Sharif has been imprisoned at since December 2018 following his conviction in the Al-Aziziya Steel Mills corruption reference in line with the Supreme Court's July 2017 verdict.

