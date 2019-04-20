Devang Patel of Patelscope fame raps about PM Modi

With the festival of democracy at its peak in India, of Patelscope fame, has dropped a peppy election-themed song.

The song titled 'Chowkidaar Rap', first appeared on the website and later tweeted by BJP, features issues that have made way to the current political discourse in the country.

The song, more of a spoof, opens with dressed as a watchman (Chowkidar) and sporting Wing Abhinandan-styled moustache.

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, the song begins with his voice saying "Jo desh ke chowkidar bane hain vo chor hain (watchman of the country is a thief)," a phrase often used by Gandhi to target PM Narendra Modi on the Rafale jet deal.

The rap takes a dig at everything from the controversy raked up in the Rafale deal, to the issue, as Devang keeps on repeating 'Aayega to Modi he (Modi will continue as the prime minister)' throughout the song.

In one of the verses, Devang takes a jibe at Mahagathbandhan, a grand alliance which has been formed against the BJP. This part of the rap includes take-off on leaders who speak against BJP, including and Taking a spoof on Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav, he refers to the foe-turned-friends as "Bua Bhatija"

"Thagon saare milke chahe thagbandhan banao. Bhua Bhatija milke jaatiwaad ko uksaao. Mamta chilla chilla karke sabko darao. khujlivaal roke janta ko ullu banao. EVM pe theekra phodo, se nata jodo para aega to modi hi. (All the thieves can make an alliance together. People can instigate casteism. Mamata can yell at the top of her voice and scare people. Kejriwal can make fool of people. People can point fingers at EVM machines. People can establish a friendship with But the winner will be Modi only)," the verse goes.

To add a little more spice to the song, Devang also imitates Bollywood actors of yesteryears- Dharmendra and

At the end of the 2.59-minute-long video, he takes off his moustache and the credit at the bottom of the screen reads "Chowkidar - Devang Patel".

The ongoing elections are being held in seven phases spanning between 11 April and 19 May. Votes will be counted on May 23.

